Beaulieu signed a professional tryout offer with the Ducks on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Beaulieu tallied four assists in 24 contests with Winnipeg last season before being traded to Pittsburgh, though he never dressed in a game with the Penguins. The 29-year-old blueliner will be competing for a depth role on Anaheim's blue line during training camp and preseason.
