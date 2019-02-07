Flyers' Brian Elliott: Nearing return

Elliott (lower body) could be ready in a week's time, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, but will probablyspend some time in the minors on a conditioning assignment first.

Elliott's impending return will no doubt create a goalie controversy in the City of Brotherly Love, as the fans are no doubt firmly entrenched in Carter Hart's corner. The veteran Elliott will likely have to be satisfied with a backup role to start, while Anthony Solarz figures to be sent down to the minors and Mike McKenna could wind up back on the waiver wire.

