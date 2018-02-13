Flyers' Brian Elliott: Timetable cloudy
Elliott (lower body) will not start Wednesday's game against the Devils and has yet to have his timetable updated, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports.
Michal Neuvirth has been confirmed as the starting netminder for the Flyers during Tuesday's affair, with more information on Elliott likely to surface in the coming days. In his absence, Alex Lyon -- who was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Sunday -- will serve as the backup.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set for reevaluation•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Captures victory over Coyotes•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Saturday in Phoenix•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Wins fourth straight•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns aside 27 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...