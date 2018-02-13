Flyers' Brian Elliott: Timetable cloudy

Elliott (lower body) will not start Wednesday's game against the Devils and has yet to have his timetable updated, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports.

Michal Neuvirth has been confirmed as the starting netminder for the Flyers during Tuesday's affair, with more information on Elliott likely to surface in the coming days. In his absence, Alex Lyon -- who was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Sunday -- will serve as the backup.