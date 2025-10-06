York (lower body) will start the 2025-26 campaign on injured reserve, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Monday.

York was deemed day-to-day earlier Monday due to his lower-body injury, and it's currently unclear how much time he will miss. In relation to York's recovery timeline, general manager Daniel Briere said Monday, "At the moment it's a day-to-day thing. Are we looking at a week? Are we looking at two weeks? Are we looking at two days? That's what we're trying to figure out right now," according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. Nick Seeler and Adam Ginning should see increased responsibilities on the left side of the blue line for as long as York is sidelined. The 24-year-old York signed a five-year, $25.75 million contract with the Flyers during the offseason, so he'll be a key part of the club's long-term plans when healthy.