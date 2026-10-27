York (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, indicating that he's available to play in Tuesday's clash against the Blue Jackets.

York has missed each of the Flyers' last eight games with an upper-body injury. In a corresponding move to his activation, Rasmus Ristolainenen (hand) was shifted to injured reserve. The 25-year-old York has posted a minus-6 rating, six shots on net, five hits and 10 blocked shots across five appearances in the current season. Because he was activated prior to Tuesday's game, there is a solid chance that he will suit up, but it's not a guarantee. As long as he appears in a defensive pairing at Tuesday's morning skate, York should be back in the lineup, where he holds a decent all-around ceiling in deep fantasy leagues.