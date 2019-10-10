Provorov scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the second period and that tally held up as the game winner. He also assisted on Sean Couturier's goal early in the third period. The fourth-yer NHLer has yet to miss a game in his career, but his production fell from 17 goals and 41 points in 2017-18 to just seven goals and 26 points last season. There's no reason he can't return to, or at least approach, his 2017-18 production.