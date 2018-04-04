Patrick scored two power-play goals and added an assist during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Patrick has found the back of the net in consecutive games and is up to a respectable four goals, seven assists and 33 shots through his past 16 outings. It's been a bit of a disappointing rookie season for the No. 2 overall selection from the 2017 NHL Draft, but finishing the campaign strong is encouraging for both his 2018-19 and long-term outlook.