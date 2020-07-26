Lindblom (illness) was included in the team's 31-man playoff roster Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Lindblom recently signed a new three-year, $9 million contract with the team after he was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December. The Swede had skated in a top-six role for the club through the first 30 games of 2019-20, picking up 11 goals and 18 assists. It's unclear whether he'll be ready to play in game action when the NHL's season resumes Aug. 1.