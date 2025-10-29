Ersson is day-to-day after tweaking something, head coach Rick Tocchet told Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Ersson isn't expected to miss much time, but he's questionable for Thursday's home game against Nashville. The 26-year-old goaltender has a 2-1-1 record, 3.08 GAA and .876 save percentage in four appearances this season. Ersson has started in Philadelphia's last two games, and the Flyers won both of those clashes, so perhaps Philadelphia will utilize him in net again Thursday if he's healthy. In the scenario where Ersson is unavailable, then Dan Vladar will presumably get the start, and Philadelphia will recall a goaltender from the minors to serve as Vladar's understudy.