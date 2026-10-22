Ersson will patrol the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Sharks, per Murray Pam of HockeyHotStove.com.

Ersson is set to take on a larger role for the time being with Linus Ullmark (lower body) landing on injured reserve. The 27-year-old Ersson has struggled to open the 2026-27 campaign, posting an 0-2-0 record, a 4.71 GAA and an .831 save percentage across four outings. If he's to get back on track, Thursday's matchup offers him a solid chance at a win against the Sharks, who have struggled with just 2.60 goals per game to open the new season. Regardless, Ersson should only be considered in deep fantasy leagues as an injury replacement for squads who had Ullmark.