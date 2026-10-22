Ersson stopped the only shot he faced in relief of Linus Ullmark (lower body) in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Ullmark had to leave the game in the third period, but the Panthers really weren't able to offer much of a test to Ersson. Over four appearances this season, Ersson has given up 12 goals on 71 shots. If Ullmark's strain costs him significant playing time, the Senators will go from getting some of the best goaltending in the league to having a pair of question marks between the pipes, as Ersson and Jonas Johansson have little success in their NHL time. The Senators finish a back-to-back set at home against the Sharks on Thursday.