Bussi stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Bussi lost his last outing Thursday versus the Canadiens, giving up six goals on 22 shots. The 27-year-old bounced back, which is an encouraging sign for both Bussi and the Hurricanes, as they will need him at his best now that Pyotr Kochetkov (hip) is likely lost for the year. Bussi is up to 14-2-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 17 outings. The Hurricanes' next game is a tough matchup Tuesday at home versus the Stars.