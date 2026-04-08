Bussi made 16 saves in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

The Hurricanes looked like they were going to run away with the game when they scored three goals in a little over three minutes early in the second period to take a 5-3 lead, but Bussi still had work to do to secure his 30th win of the season. Carolina clinched the Metro Division title with the victory, and the team is four points clear of the top Atlantic clubs for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with four games left on the schedule. Bussi's been a passenger more than a driver of the team's recent success, winning five straight starts despite a 2.99 GAA and .860 save percentage.