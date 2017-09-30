Toews was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.

Toews is not related to Chicago's star forward Jonathan Toews, but he's still one impressive individual. The 23-year-old is a terrific passer from the blue line, as evidenced by his 40 helpers in 76 games with the AHL's Sound Tigers last season. The Islanders' 2014 fourth-round (108th overall) draft choice has yet to make his NHL debut, however, so it'll be interesting to see what's in store for him this year. His getting a look this late in training camp bodes well for his near-term outlook.