Hogberg will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Hogberg has been sensational for the Islanders in limited action. He is only 2-2-0, but has a microscopic 1.32 GAA and an outstanding .952 save percentage over six appearances. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.37 goals per game, fifth in the NHL this season.
