Varlamov will split his time in net with rookie Ilya Sorokin, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This isn't exactly breaking news as this was expected from the day Sorokin finally signed an NHL contract. The question all season long will be how large of a share does Sorokin get? The smart money is on Varlamov being the de facto starting goaltender, but with a condensed schedule, Sorokin should start in excess of 20 games, and that number could be on the low end. Varlamov had a solid season for the Islanders in 2019-20 with a 2.62 GAA, and .914 save percentage. He has the trust of coach Barry Trotz. One thing to remember, Varlamov did struggle somewhat in the playoffs when the team didn't have a day off between games. The Islanders have eight such occasions this season. Varlamov also seemed to thrive, with Thomas Greiss playing more than a traditional backup last season, an arrangement that is expected to continue this campaign with Sorokin.