Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Piling up points when he plays

Byfuglien dished out two helpers to go with five shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Edmonton.

Byfuglien's been nicked up a couple times this season, but the 33-year-old blueliner's been as effective as ever when healthy. With 23 points in 25 appearances, Big Buff's scoring at the best rate of his career. Winnipeg's talented crop of forwards deserves some credit for Byfuglien's production, as 20 of his 23 points have come via assist.