Jets' Nino Niederreiter: Solid performance in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Niederreiter picked up a goal and added an assist against Nashville on Saturday.
Niederreiter extended his scoring streak to three games on Saturday, scoring the game-winner and adding a power-play assist against the Predators. He's been a model of consistency over the years and will continue holding down a middle-six role with this deep Winnipeg squad.
