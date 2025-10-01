Fagemo was placed on waivers by the Jets on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Fagemo appears to have lost out on a roster spot to the likes of Walker Duehr and Cole Koepke, though he could still be called up from the minors prior to Opening Night against the Stars on Oct. 9. Injuries will almost certainly give Fagemo a chance to play in the NHL this year, but the bulk of his workload will likely come with AHL Manitoba.