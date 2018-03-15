Jets' Toby Enstrom: Nearing return

Enstrom (undisclosed) was described as "close" by coach Paul Maurice, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

The underlying news here is that Enstrom may be close, but won't be in action for Thursday's clash with Chicago. Winnipeg is already without Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), but may get back Jacob Trouba (ankle) versus the Blackhawks. Once Enstrom is cleared to play, he should get back to see upwards of 18 minutes per night.