Jets' Toby Enstrom: Skates in regular sweater
Enstrom (lower body) took part in Tuesday's practice sporting a regular jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
While the team hasn't provided an official update on Enstrom's status, it's definitely a good sign that he has been cleared for contact. At the earliest, the Jets won't be in action until Thursday for Game 1 against Nashville, which gives the defender a few days to see how he responds to the rigors of practice. If the Swede is given the all-clear to return, Ben Chiarot or Joe Morrow will likely be relegated to the press box.
