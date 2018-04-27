Jets' Toby Enstrom: Back in action Friday

Enstrom (lower body) will make his 2018 postseason debut against the Predators on Friday.

Enstrom hasn't played since March 23 due to his lower-body injury. The Swede is slated to slot into the Jets' second pairing in order to provide some defensive support to the offensively-minded Dustin Byfuglien. With the 32-year-old Enstrom healthy, Joe Morrow figures to be the odd man out.