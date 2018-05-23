Jets' Toby Enstrom: Injuries take toll

Enstrom appeared in a mere 43 contests this season.

Various injuries throughout the 2017-18 campaign set Enstrom back and limited him to six points -- the lowest total of his 11-year NHL career. At this point, it seems improbable the blueliner will get back to being a 50-point producer like he was in his Thrashers days. More likely, the 32-year-old figures to be in the high teens, low 20s in terms of offensive numbers heading into 2018-19.