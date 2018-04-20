Jets' Toby Enstrom: Not ready to return

Enstrom (lower body) will not be in action against the Wild on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It is certainly an encouraging sign that Enstrom was able to take the ice at Friday's optional morning skate, but fantasy owners will need to wait at least one more game for the defender to suit up. If the Jets can clinch the series in Game 5, the Swede will get some extra time to get back to 100 percent. Once Enstrom is given the all-clear, Tucker Poolman is a near lock to get bounced from the lineup.