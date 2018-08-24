Toby Enstrom: Taking talents back home

Enstrom signed a one-year contract to play for Modo in his native Sweden on Friday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Enstrom, who spent five seasons representing his hometown club from 2002-07, returns as team captain. The puck-moving defenseman accrued 54 goals and 254 assists to go along with a plus-5 rating over 719 NHL games for the Thrashers/Jets, and even though he was said to have drawn a "fair amount" of interest as a free agent, an attractive deal to remain in the NHL failed to materialize for the oft-injured 33-year-old veteran.