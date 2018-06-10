Jets' Toby Enstrom: Parting ways with Jets
Enstrom said he will not return to the Jets next season, Sportsnet reports.
The two-way blueliner doesn't know what it feels like to play for a different team, as he's been with the Jets since his draft year in 2003 -- when the club was based in Atlanta and called the "Thrashers." Injuries limited Enstrom to 43 games this past season, and he put up a mere six points in that span. In his prime, he had no problem putting up 30-point seasons, but the Swede is now 33 years old and clearly on the downslope of his career.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...