Jets' Toby Enstrom: Parting ways with Jets

Enstrom said he will not return to the Jets next season, Sportsnet reports.

The two-way blueliner doesn't know what it feels like to play for a different team, as he's been with the Jets since his draft year in 2003 -- when the club was based in Atlanta and called the "Thrashers." Injuries limited Enstrom to 43 games this past season, and he put up a mere six points in that span. In his prime, he had no problem putting up 30-point seasons, but the Swede is now 33 years old and clearly on the downslope of his career.