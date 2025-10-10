Guentzel logged two assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Guentzel helped out on goals by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brayden Point just 1:25 apart in the first period. While Nikita Kucherov is the headliner of the Lightning offense, Guentzel is more than capable of a point-per-game season himself. He did that in 2024-25 with 41 goals and 39 helpers over 80 regular-season outings while cementing himself on the top line. The 31-year-old winger will also look to replicate his power-play production -- he earned 28 of his 80 points last year with the man advantage. Fantasy managers who took Guentzel with an early-round pick made a safe choice, though he's had a handful of injury-plagued seasons in his career.