Sergachev suffered an undisclosed injury in the third period of Friday's 5-1 loss to Washington, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Sergachev was hurt while blocking a shot from Alex Ovechkin. Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update after the game other than to say that he hopes Sergachev will be okay. If Sergachev is out of action then it will be a major blow to the Lightning, especially given that defensemen Cal Foote (undisclosed) and Erik Cernak (undisclosed) were also injured Friday. Nick Perbix in particular might play a bigger role while the Lightning deal with these injuries.