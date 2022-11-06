Perbix scored his first NHL goal in a 5-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

It stood as the winner and was a bit of a pinch me, I'm dreaming moment for the young defender. Nikita Kucherov carried the puck into the slot and made a drop pass to Perbix, who had jumped into the rush and was quick to find twine. Perbix was one of the top offensive defenders in the NCAA in 2020-21 and appeared in 12 AHL games in 2021-22 after finishing his college career with 31 points in 31 games with St. Cloud State. He has one goal and one assist in nine NHL games this season.