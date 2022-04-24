Matthews (undisclosed) returned to action in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida on Saturday. He played 21:40 and had seven shots.

He had missed three games and rumors had been swirling that it could be his surgically-repaired wrist. It sure didn't look like it Saturday. Matthews remains on top of the goal lead with 58 and still has a chance to hit 60 with three games remaining against the Caps, Wings and Bruins.