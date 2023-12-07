As expected, Samsonov (illness) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Senators, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Samsonov will miss a second straight contest due to an illness. With Samsonov under the weather, Joseph Woll will get the start against Ottawa with Martin Jones serving as his backup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Out of action Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Falls to Chicago in OT•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Facing Blackhawks•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Back in win column•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting against Wings•