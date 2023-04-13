Giordano (undisclosed) will not play against the Rangers on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Giordano is expected to be ready to go and 100 percent for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs next week. He will miss his second straight game and ends the regular season with four goals, 20 assists and 147 blocked shots in 78 games.
