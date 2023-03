Murray stopped 23 of 27 shots in the Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Murray's struggles continued Saturday, coughing up the game-winning goal with just over two minutes left in the third period. This performance was the seventh time in eight games that Murray has allowed four goals in a game. Once Ilya Samsonov returns, Murray should be expected to split starts the rest of the way.