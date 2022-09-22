Bunting will start the season on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, reports the Toronto Sun.
Both general manager Kyle Dubas and coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Wednesday that Bunting is all but untouchable on the top line. Keefe spoke about looking at a lot of line options in camp, but when the season opens, it'll be Bunting on that top trio. He doesn't get power-play time, but he knows how to score and could come close to 60 points with this plum gig.
