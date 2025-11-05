Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Expected to return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz (upper body) is slated to play against Utah on Wednesday.
Lorentz has four assists, eight shots, 18 hits and five blocks in eight appearances this season. The 29-year-old is projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Scott Laughton and Max Domi in his return.
