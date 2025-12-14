Lorentz scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

Lorentz snapped a 10-game goal drought (one assist) with the snipe. He and Scott Laughton have shown solid chemistry on line four, and the addition of Easton Cowan has helped bolster that trio. Lorentz has 54 hits in 25 games, which slides him into the league's top-100. But nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 games aren't enough to pull him off the wire.