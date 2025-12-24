Lorentz scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Lorentz put the Leafs up 3-1 early in the second period. He stole the puck from Erik Karlsson in the defensive zone and took off on a breakaway, eventually stuffing in his own rebound past Stuart Skinner. It was a nice effort by Lorentz, but his fantasy value is limited to his ability to lay hits. He has 64 in 29 games; the goal was his fourth of the season (six assists).