Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Rare goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Lorentz put the Leafs up 3-1 early in the second period. He stole the puck from Erik Karlsson in the defensive zone and took off on a breakaway, eventually stuffing in his own rebound past Stuart Skinner. It was a nice effort by Lorentz, but his fantasy value is limited to his ability to lay hits. He has 64 in 29 games; the goal was his fourth of the season (six assists).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Snaps 10-game goal slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Three points in last five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Not playing Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Unavailable Saturday•