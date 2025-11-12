Lorentz scored a shorthanded goal Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

He stripped Charlie McAvoy of the puck and beat Jeremy Swayman to the stick side with a wrist shot from the high slot. Lorentz is a classic better on the ice than in the fantasy arena guy. Yes, he has five points in 11 games, but that doesn't mean he'll deliver 35-40 points this season. Still, Lorentz does have three points (one goal, two assists) in his last five games, so we have to give credit where it is due.