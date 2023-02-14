Simmonds was placed on waivers Tuesday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
If he clears, Simmonds would be exempt from waivers through the March 3 trade deadline, which provides the Leafs with some additional cap flexibility. Simmonds has one assist, seven shots on goal, seven blocks, 33 hits and 34 PIM in 13 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Rare appearance against Caps•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Stays in Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Hits waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Skating with big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Heads to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Recalled from AHL on Friday•