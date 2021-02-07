Simmonds left Saturday's game versus the Canucks with an apparent hand injury, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Simmonds scored twice on five shots before departing in the third period with the hand injury. With the injury occurring so late in the game, there may not be an update on the winger's status from head coach Sheldon Keefe after the contest. Consider Simmonds day-to-day for now.