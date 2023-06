Comtois (upper body) will become an unrestricted free agent after the Ducks did not give him a qualifying offer Friday, Chris Johnston of TSNreports.

Comtois had nine goals, 19 points and 76 PIM in 2022-23 and should draw plenty of interest from NHL teams in free agency. Comtois had 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games during the 2020-21 campaign, his best season to date at the top level.