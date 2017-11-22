Panthers' Anthony Greco: Inks two-way deal
Greco agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
After a four-year collegiate career at Ohio State University, Greco spent last season on an AHL-only contract with the Springfield Thunderbirds -- racking up an impressive 16 goals and 15 helpers. With nine points through the first 16 games of the 2017-18 campaign, the Panthers decided to lock in the 24-year-old for the remainder of the year on a two-way deal that would allow them to potentially call him up if needed down the road.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...