Panthers' Anthony Greco: Inks two-way deal

Greco agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

After a four-year collegiate career at Ohio State University, Greco spent last season on an AHL-only contract with the Springfield Thunderbirds -- racking up an impressive 16 goals and 15 helpers. With nine points through the first 16 games of the 2017-18 campaign, the Panthers decided to lock in the 24-year-old for the remainder of the year on a two-way deal that would allow them to potentially call him up if needed down the road.