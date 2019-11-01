Hawryluk is set to miss at least a month due to the upper-body injury he sustained versus Colorado on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Given Hawryluk's recovery timeline, he figures to be a lock for long-term injured reserve once the team needs his spot on the 23-man roster. After a slot start to the year that included time in the press box, the 23-year-old put up a goal and two assists in his previous three contests. A spot on the third line will likely go to Colton Sceviour, while the team will need to promote a player from AHL Springfield to fill out the lineup. Thunderbirds' leading scorer Owen Tippett should be in consideration for a call-up.