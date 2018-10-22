Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back on ice

Luongo has resumed skating and will join the team for its upcoming two-week road trip, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo is not expected to suit up for any of the three road games versus the Rangers, Islanders or Devils, nor will be play in the Finland-based games against the Jets, yet the fact that he will be with the team and could start seeing some rubber in practice bodes well for his return. The veteran has been hampered by injuries the last few seasons, but when healthy, remains one of the top netminders in the league. In the meantime, Michael Hutchison and James Reimer figure to deputize in Luongo's stead.