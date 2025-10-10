Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
After helping to set up Rickard Rakell for a goal in the first period, Crosby tapped home his first tally of the season on a feed from Evgeni Malkin midway through the second. Crosby was held off the scoresheet in Pittsburgh's season opener Tuesday, but he's topped 90 points in each of the last three campaigns, and there's little reason to think the 38-year-old superstar will suddenly see his numbers fall off a cliff in 2025-26.
