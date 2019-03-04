Predators' Brian Boyle: Late scratch Sunday
Boyle (lower body) will not suit up in Minnesota on Sunday.
The 34-year-old has been solid as a bottom-six winger with Nashville, tallying a pair of goals in 12 contests. Until an update on the injury is available, consider Boyle day-to-day and questionable to play against the Wild on Tuesday.
More News
-
Predators' Brian Boyle: Scores first goal as Predator•
-
Predators' Brian Boyle: Scoreless with new team•
-
Predators' Brian Boyle: Headed for Music City•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: New high in power-play points•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Nets power-play goal in loss•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: Records rare helper Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...