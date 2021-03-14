Head coach John Hynes said Sunday that Saros (upper body) should be ready to return "fairly soon," Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

It's unclear exactly when Saros will be ready to go, but Hynes seemed to hint that he could be ready for one of the next two games -- either Monday against the Lightning or Thursday against the Panthers. Pekka Rinne has been struggling during Saros' absence, so Saros could take on a workhorse role once he gains clearance. Prior to this injury, Saros recorded an .895 save percentage and a 5-5-0 record.