Predators' Ozzy Wiesblatt: First point since return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiesblatt recorded an assist and eight hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Wiesblatt has played in just eight of the Predators' last 14 games after returning from an upper-body injury Jan. 20 versus the Sabres. The 23-year-old's playing time should improve since Nashville has done well to shed veteran contracts ahead of the trade deadline. Wiesblatt is up to five points, 24 shots on net, 34 PIM and 84 hits over 32 appearances.
