Wiesblatt (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's home matchup versus Buffalo, according to the NHL media site.

Wiesblatt was classified as a game-time decision earlier Tuesday, but his removal from injured reserve bodes well for his availability against the Sabres. Reid Schaefer was optioned to AHL Milwaukee to make room for Wiesblatt on the active roster. If the 23-year-old Wiesblatt ends up not being in the lineup Tuesday, his next chance to play will come Thursday against Ottawa.