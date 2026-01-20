Wiesblatt (upper body) was named a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's clash against the Sabres, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Wiesblatt has been sidelined since Dec. 4 with an upper-body injury. When healthy, the 23-year-old forward has offered physicality up the center of the ice with 60 hits and 10 blocks to go along with four points in 24 games this season. If he is later activated off injured reserve and inserted into Tuesday's lineup, he will likely serve in a fourth-line role, limiting his fantasy value.